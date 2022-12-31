New Year's Eve celebrations kick off around the world

Countdowns and fireworks are marking the beginning of 2023 in the Asia-Pacific region as millions celebrate the first new year without Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020.

The Pacific nation of Kiribati was the first country to greet the new year, with the clock ticking into 2023 one hour ahead of neighbours, including New Zealand.

In Auckland, large crowds gathered below the Sky Tower, where a 10-second countdown to midnight preceded fireworks.

Fireworks explode over Sky Tower in central Auckland. Credit: Dean Purcel/NZ Herald via AP

The celebrations in New Zealand’s largest city were well-received after Covid-19 forced them to be cancelled a year ago.

In Australia, more than one million crowded along Sydney’s waterfront for a multi-million dollar celebration based around the themes of diversity and inclusion.

More than 7,000 fireworks were launched from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and a further 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Credit: Bianca De Marchi/AAP Image via AP

It was the “party Sydney deserves,” the city’s producer of major events and festivals Stephen Gilby told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We have had a couple of fairly difficult years; we’re absolutely delighted this year to be able to welcome people back to the foreshores of Sydney Harbor for Sydney’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations,” he said.

In Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, a family-friendly fireworks display along the Yarra River as dusk fell preceded a second session at midnight.

People gather before the New Year's countdown event at downtown Seoul, South Korea. Credit: AP Photo/Lee Jin-man

Despite a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections, celebrations are being held in China at landmarks such as the Great Wall in Beijing and alongside the waterfront Bund area in Shanghai.

In Europe, many in Ukraine returned to the capital Kyiv to spend New Year’s Eve with their loved ones.

Ukrainian soldier, Vasyl, hugs his daughter Yana as she arrives at the train station in Kyiv to spend New Year's Eve together. Credit: AP Photo/Roman Hrytsyna

Ukrainian soldier, Vasyl, joyously met his daughter Yana and wife Galyna, who have been living in Slovakia due to the war, when they returned to Kyiv to spend New Year’s Eve together.

As Russia attacks continue to target power supplies leaving millions without electricity, no big celebrations are expected and a curfew will be in place as the clock rings in the new year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know