'Trailblazer' Barbara Walters mourned as news broadcasting icon

Tributes have poured in for Barbara Walters, the interviewer and anchor who blazed the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar, after she died aged 93.

Oprah Winfrey said “there wouldn’t have been me” without Ms Walters, while fellow journalist and former CBS anchor Dan Rather said his industry has lost a “pillar of professionalism, courage and integrity.”

ABC broke into its broadcast to announce her death on air on Friday night.

“She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” her publicist Cindi Berger also said in a statement, adding Ms Walters died peacefully at her New York home.

An ABC spokesperson did not have an immediate comment on Friday night beyond sharing a statement from Bob Iger, the CEO of ABC parent The Walt Disney Company.

“Barbara was a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself,” Mr Iger said.

Oprah Winfrey hailed Barbara Walters' impact. Credit: AP

“Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me - nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news,” Ms Winfrey said.

“She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

During nearly four decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Ms Walters’ exclusive interviews with political leaders, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status, while placing her at the forefront of the trend that made stars of TV reporters.

A statement from the show said Ms Walters created “The View” in 1997 “to champion women's voices” said that “we’re proud to be part of her legacy.”

Barbara Walters interviewing Former US President Richard Nixon. Credit: AP

Ms Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million salary.

Her drive was legendary as she competed – not just with rival networks, but with colleagues at her own network – for each big “get” in a world jammed with more and more interviewers, including female journalists following in her trail.

“The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity, Mr Rather said.

“Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIP.”

