Extinction Rebellion (XR) has said it will "temporarily" stop its tactics of public disruption as part of a New Year pledge for 2023.

The climate group said it will instead focus on disrupting what it has called the "abuse of power and imbalance" in the government.

In a statement released on New Year's Day the group said: "We recognise and celebrate the power of disruption to raise the alarm and believe that constantly evolving tactics is a necessary approach.

"What’s needed now most is to disrupt the abuse of power and imbalance, to bring about a transition to a fair society that works together to end the fossil fuel era.

" Our politicians, addicted to greed and bloated on profits won’t do it without pressure."

The announcement comes as new policing powers are set to be introduced in 2023, under the Police, Crime and Sentencing Bill, which will make it easier for those causing disruption to be arrested and sentenced.

In recent years, activists from XR have staged large and disruptive demonstrations to raise awareness of climate change.

One of the group's more recent protests saw several of its members glue themselves inside the House of Commons.

XR claims it is now preparing to "bring 100,000 people onto the streets in civil resistance next Spring".

Meanwhile, Just Stop Oil (JSO) - a separate climate group - has called for police and courts to stop arresting and jailing protesters.

In a statement published on New Year’s Eve, the group said that officers and members of the judiciary who arrest and imprison protesters are working for "power and profit".

JSO has made headlines this year for climate demonstrations, which caused traffic jams for miles on major motorways, disruption to major events including the Baftas, and damage to famous artworks.

"If you work in the police or the judiciary, you too must break the silence," JSO said in a statement.

"You don’t have to arrest brave students and pensioners. You don’t have to lock up these courageous, skilled, loving members of society.

"If you choose to do that, know what you’re doing. You’re working for death, not life. For power and profit, not care and reason. Is that what you want your life’s legacy to be?"