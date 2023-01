Countries around the world have rang in the start of 2023 with an array of eye-catching firework displays.

From Canberra to Cardiff skylines have been transformed into scenes of bright colours.

Here's some of the very best celebrations which have got the New Year off to a bang.

Times Square New Year's Eve Ball drops during celebrations to mark the start of 2023 in New York. Credit: AP

People light up their smartphones as they wait to celebrate the New Year in Seoul, South Korea. Credit: AP

Thousands of revellers bring in the New Year as they watch fireworks explode over Santos Bay, Brazil. Credit: AP

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia. Credit: AP

Fireworks spill out of the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Credit: AP

Fireworks illuminate the night sky over Zurich, Switzerland. Credit: AP

People take boat tours on the Nile River past New Year decorations in Cairo, Egypt. Credit: AP