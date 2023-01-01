Explainer

Rail strikes: When are workers striking in the New Year and which train operators are affected?

A couple wait for their train in London.
Strikes will effectively bring railways to a standstill for the first week of the New Year. Credit: PA

Rail travel is set to be disrupted for much of the first week of 2023 as workers stage further strikes in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

The walkouts will see members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators strike for two separate 48-hour periods.

Meanwhile, industrial action by members of the drivers' union Aslef at 15 companies will further compound matters for passengers.

Services for many Britons will be restricted and in some cases no trains will operate at all.

But when exactly are the strikes taking place and which train operators are affected?

Strikes calendar: A timeline of this winter's walkouts

When are rail workers striking?

The first round of New Year strike action by RMT members will last for 48-hours from Tuesday, January 3 until Wednesday, January 4.

A second 48-hour walkout will then take place from Friday, January 6 to Saturday, January 7.

Sandwiched in between the two RMT strikes will be a separate walkout by members of Aslef - the union which represents train drivers - on Wednesday, January 5.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.

Which train operators are affected?

When RMT workers head to picket lines the following train operators will be impacted during both 48-hour strikes:

  • LNER

  • Northern trains

  • Avanti West Coast

  • Southeastern

  • Cross Country

  • Chiltern Railways

  • Greater Anglia

  • Govia Thameslink (plus Gatwick Express)

  • London Underground

  • West Midlands Trains (plus London Northwestern Railway)

  • Great Western Railway

  • Transpennine Express

Downing Street suggests double-digit pay rises not 'fair' way to resolve strikes

Industrial action by Aslef members will affect 15 train companies. They include:

  • Avanti West Coast

  • Chiltern Railways

  • CrossCountry

  • East Midlands Railway

  • Great Western Railway

  • Greater Anglia

  • GTR Great Northern

  • London North Eastern Railway

  • Northern Trains

  • Southeastern

  • Southern/Gatwick Express

  • South Western Railway (depot drivers only)

  • SWR Island Line

  • TransPennine Express

  • West Midlands Trains