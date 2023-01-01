Rail travel is set to be disrupted for much of the first week of 2023 as workers stage further strikes in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.

The walkouts will see members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators strike for two separate 48-hour periods.

Meanwhile, industrial action by m embers of the drivers' union Aslef at 15 companies will further compound matters for passengers.

Services for many Britons will be restricted and in some cases no trains will operate at all.

But when exactly are the strikes taking place and which train operators are affected?

When are rail workers striking?

The first round of New Year strike action by RMT members will last for 48-hours from Tuesday, January 3 until Wednesday, January 4.

A second 48-hour walkout will then take place from Friday, January 6 to Saturday, January 7.

Sandwiched in between the two RMT strikes will be a separate walkout by members of Aslef - the union which represents train drivers - on Wednesday, January 5.

Which train operators are affected?

When RMT workers head to picket lines the following train operators will be impacted during both 48-hour strikes:

LNER

Northern trains

Avanti West Coast

Southeastern

Cross Country

Chiltern Railways

Greater Anglia

Govia Thameslink (plus Gatwick Express)

London Underground

West Midlands Trains (plus London Northwestern Railway)

Great Western Railway

Transpennine Express

Industrial action by Aslef members will affect 15 train companies. They include: