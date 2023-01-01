Explainer
Rail strikes: When are workers striking in the New Year and which train operators are affected?
Rail travel is set to be disrupted for much of the first week of 2023 as workers stage further strikes in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions.
The walkouts will see members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) at Network Rail and 14 train operators strike for two separate 48-hour periods.
Meanwhile, industrial action by members of the drivers' union Aslef at 15 companies will further compound matters for passengers.
Services for many Britons will be restricted and in some cases no trains will operate at all.
But when exactly are the strikes taking place and which train operators are affected?
When are rail workers striking?
The first round of New Year strike action by RMT members will last for 48-hours from Tuesday, January 3 until Wednesday, January 4.
A second 48-hour walkout will then take place from Friday, January 6 to Saturday, January 7.
Sandwiched in between the two RMT strikes will be a separate walkout by members of Aslef - the union which represents train drivers - on Wednesday, January 5.
Which train operators are affected?
When RMT workers head to picket lines the following train operators will be impacted during both 48-hour strikes:
LNER
Northern trains
Avanti West Coast
Southeastern
Cross Country
Chiltern Railways
Greater Anglia
Govia Thameslink (plus Gatwick Express)
London Underground
West Midlands Trains (plus London Northwestern Railway)
Great Western Railway
Transpennine Express
Industrial action by Aslef members will affect 15 train companies. They include:
Avanti West Coast
Chiltern Railways
CrossCountry
East Midlands Railway
Great Western Railway
Greater Anglia
GTR Great Northern
London North Eastern Railway
Northern Trains
Southeastern
Southern/Gatwick Express
South Western Railway (depot drivers only)
SWR Island Line
TransPennine Express
West Midlands Trains