At midnight in London the chimes of Big Ben welcomed in the new year, while revellers celebrated the start of 2023 in Edinburgh amid the Hogmanay celebrations

Wet weather did not dampen the return of the post Covid restriction party spirit as the UK welcomed in the new year with stunning New Year's Eve firework displays in London and Edinburgh.

Over 100,000 tickets were sold for the London celebrations. Big Ben bonged as the huge crowd of people gathered along the Thames Embankment in central London to watch 12,000 fireworks streak across the sky.

The capital's spectacular New Year’s Eve celebrations returned to the banks of the River Thames for the first time since 2019, due to Covid restrictions brought on by the pandemic. The sold-out show was designed to send a message of “love and unity”, as it highlighted the Lionesses’ history-making Euro win at Wembley, marked 50 years of London’s Pride with a message from Peter Tatchell from the Gay Liberation Front, and sent a message of support to Ukraine.

London’s New Year’s Eve firework drew a large crowd of revellers. Credit: PA

The display also paid tribute to the late Queen, featuring a voice recording from her and words from Dame Judi Dench, before honouring the King, together with a message from Charles about the need to preserve our planet’s future. Complete with music that included Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, Ukrainian Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra, and hits from Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Cher, Dave, Rihanna and Calvin Harris, the show concluded with the traditional Auld Lang Syne. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was “delighted” that Londoners and visitors could once again join together on the banks of the River Thames to ring in the new year.

Revellers on Princes Street, before the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh. Credit: PA

Thousands of Metropolitan Police officers were on duty across the capital. Officers have worked with charity Safer Spaces to build a place in Duncannon Street, central London, for women and girls to go should they feel unsafe.

While other parts of England also celebrated with fireworks, the North Yorkshire seaside town of Scarborough did not.

Fireworks during the Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held in Flamborough. Credit: PA

Elsewhere, heavy rain across some parts of southern and central parts of Scotland brought travel disruption in the run-up to Hogmanay.

But thousands of people brought in the new year in Edinburgh despite the conditions, with umbrellas and raincoats out in full force after downpours in the capital.

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle during the street party for Hogmanay New Year celebrations. Credit: PA

“Thinking back to Hogmanay last year and indeed the year before that, we’re reminded of just how far we have come from the very darkest days of the pandemic,” Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said in a New Year’s Eve message on Twitter.

People queued in the rain to enter the party in Princes Street. Fireworks lit up the sky behind the city’s castle. The 80s duo The Pet Shop Boys sang the city into 2023.

More artists rang in the new year with song as Eurovision star Sam Ryder performed hits on BBC One.

Elsewhere, in Cardiff, families partied in the city’s Winter Wonderland, while people in Belfast celebrated at Europa Hotel’s annual Gala Ball.

