Play Brightcove video

Almost all A&E departments in the UK are struggling to cope with the influx of patients, as Martin Stew reports

The crisis in emergency departments across the country has become "a matter of life and death" for hundreds of patients with many A&E departments unsafe, a senior health official has said.Ian Higginson, vice-president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM), told ITV News there was a "crisis situation" in "most, if not all" of the emergency departments across the country.He said: "For many of us working in emergency medicine we've never seen it as bad as it is now."

"Unquestionably [it is] a matter of life and death for many hundreds of patients at the moment," he added.

"It really is a national scandal the number of patients coming to harm."

It comes after more than a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services declared critical incidents over the festive period.

Last week, one in five ambulance patients in England waited more than an hour to be handed over to A&E teams.

Many A&Es are struggling to cope. Credit: ITV News

NHS trusts have a target of 95% of ambulance handovers to be completed within 30 minutes, and 100% within 60 minutes.

In November, 37,837 patients waited more than 12 hours in A&E for a decision to be admitted to a hospital department, according to figures from NHS England.

This is an increase of almost 355% compared with the previous November when the figure was 10,646.

Mr Higginson said the impact of the crisis means hospitals cannot offer the standard of care they want to provide patients in emergency wards.

He said: "Our Hospitals are full and that means that patients are having to wait a long time in our emergency departments both to see staff and then to get admitted if they need to.

"They may be treated in corridors or in other inappropriate places by overstretched staff who are trying to look after far too many patients."

He said this crisis is directly leading to the crisis hitting ambulances because staff are struggling to accept new patients.

This leads to ambulances waiting in hospital car parks with a patient inside rather than being back out responding to emergency calls.

Images of ambulances queuing up outside hospitals have been shared across social media in recent days.

Mr Higginson said: "All along the chain, patients are having an unsatisfactory experience and it simply isn't safe at the moment - in most of our emergency departments."

When discussing how to fix the issue, he said there needs to be an "honest discussion" and said there was too much spin attempting to deflect the causes of the crisis, saying too many people are blaming Covid and flu when the real cause is "lack of investment" in both health and social care.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.