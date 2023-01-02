Four people killed after helicopters collide over Australian beach

Two helicopters collided over an Australian tourist hotspot, leaving four passengers dead and critically injuring three others.

Beachgoers and police rushed over to remove survivors from the wreckage and perform first aid following Monday’s crash at Main Beach, on Queensland’s Gold Coast.

Police said one helicopter appeared to have been taking off while the other was landing when they collided near the Sea World marine park.

One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, but debris from the other was spread across an area, which authorities said was difficult to access.

The passengers who died, and the three most seriously injured, were all travelling in the crashed helicopter.

Footage shows a helicopter being clipped by another as it was taking off. Credit: AP

“Members of the public and police tried to remove the people and they commenced first aid and tried to get those people to safety from an airframe that was upside down,” said Queensland state police acting inspector Gary Worrell.

“(People on) Jet Skis, family boaters, ordinary members of the public rushed to assist these people.”

Passengers in the other helicopter, which lost its windscreen in the crash, are also receiving medical assistance.

Footage of the crash showed a helicopter shortly after take-off being clipped by another helicopter flying over the water.

“There was a massive, massive bang… It was just huge,” a witness named John told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

“I’m not sure if it was the propellers or whatever hitting against each other. But there was this poor lady and her son near the helipad in tears.”

Queensland Ambulance Service said earlier that 13 people were being assessed for injuries. Credit: AP

He added that staff at Sea World moved swiftly to close off areas closest to the collision.

Describing the accident as an “unthinkable tragedy”, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said: “My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident.”

Sea World Helicopters, a separate company from the theme park, expressed its condolences and said it was cooperating with the authorities handling the crash investigation.

“We and the entire flying community are devastated by what has happened and our sincere condolences go to all those involved and especially the loved ones and family of the deceased,” the statement said.

The company did not confirm if it operated one or both helicopters involved in the crash, saying in the statement it would not comment further because of the investigation.

Australian Transport Safety Bureau chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway.

Queensland Ambulance Service said earlier that 13 people were being assessed for injuries. The Gold Coast region is at its busiest in January, the peak time for holidays in Australia's summer.

