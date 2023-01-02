Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is reportedly in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital following a “weather related accident”.

A spokesperson for the actor told Deadline the 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday following the incident.

The incident happened while he was “plowing snow”, they added.

“His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care,” the spokesperson added.

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise.

Renner is currently starring in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown.

Millions of Americans were forced to hunker down amid life-threatening blizzards, biting rains, flooding and cold over the festive period as Storm Elliott swept across the US.

At least 60 people died and tens of thousands were left without power in the "blizzard of the century".

On December 13, Renner uploaded an image to social media of a car buried in snow in Lake Tahoe, in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, where he is said to own a ranch.

He wrote: "Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke #WinterWonderland".