Prince Harry has said the royal family have shown "absolutely no willingness to reconcile" with him and Meghan Markle, in a promotional clip shared today ahead of an interview with ITV to be broadcast this Sunday.

The Duke of Sussex also spoke of his strained relationship with King Charles and Prince William, saying he wanted to "get his father back" and to "have his brother back".

In the short video released today for 'Harry: The Interview', Harry tells ITV News presenter Tom Bradby that it "didn't have to be this way", and that he wants "a family, not an institution".

ITV confirmed it has recorded a long interview with Harry, who left the royal family in 2020 to start a new life in North America with his wife Meghan Markle.

It will air on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday, two days before the publication of Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare.

Sunday's interview will be the first time Harry and Meghan have been properly challenged on their claims. Credit: PA

It follows the success of the tell-all Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak of the fallout from their decision to step down as working royals.

Prince Harry's sit-down with Bradby in California is the first time either of the Sussexes have subjected themselves to a thorough journalistic interview since their dramatic departure from the Royal Family.

It is the first time either of them have been properly challenged about the claims they have made.

Meghan did tell her story to her friend Oprah Winfrey and both Harry and Meghan did a number of interviews for their six-part Netflix series.

But their claims about the Royals were never challenged and the contributors to the series all spoke in support of the Duke and Duchess.

Harry claims his brother William 'screamed and shouted' at him during a crisis meeting over his future role. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Bradby has known Harry for a number of years, but those who worked on this weekend’s programme claim the interview was robust and Harry’s accusations did no go unchallenged.

In the Sussexes’ latest Netflix series, Harry claims his brother William "screamed and shouted" at him during a crisis meeting at Sandringham following his decision to step down from royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex also implicated his brother when he addressed the alleged "business of trading" stories between the royal family and the media.

Harry and Meghan took aim at the British press, claiming “salacious stories” were “planted” in the lead-up to their wedding, forcing them to play "whack-a-mole” as the articles appeared.

Meanwhile Meghan also claims she "wasn't allowed" by the palace to seek help over her suicidal thoughts due to concerns over "how that would look for the institution".

During their interview last year with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan, who is mixed race, also claimed an unnamed royal family member raised "concerns" over the darkness of Archie's skin when he was born.

