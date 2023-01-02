Thousands of worshippers queued up before dawn to pay their respects to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI.

The doors of St. Peter’s Basilica, where the late pope's body is lying in state, opened for viewing by the public at just past 9am (8am GMT) when the first faithful entered.

Public viewing will last for 10 hours on Monday in the world famous basilica. The doors will reopen to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, at St. Peter’s Square.

The frail, 95-year-old Benedict died on Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had lived since his retirement in 2013, when he became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

Security officials expect at least 25,000 people to pass by the body on the first day of viewing.

Nuns queue to say goodbye to the late Pope Emeritus Credit: AP

Filippo Tuccio, 35, came from Venice on an overnight train to view Benedict's body.

“I wanted to pay homage to Benedict because he had a key role in my life and my education. I arrived here at around 7:30, after leaving Venice last night," Mr Tuccio said.

“When I was young I participated in World Youth Days,'' said the pilgrim, referring to the jamborees of young faithful held periodically and attended by pontiffs.

Mr Tuccio added that he had studied theology, and “his pontificate accompanied me during my university years.”

"He was very important for me: for what I am, my way of thinking, my values. This is why I wanted to say goodbye today," he said.

As daylight broke, 10 white-gloved Papal Gentlemen — lay assistants to pontiffs and papal households — carried the body on a cloth-covered wooden stretcher up the centre aisle of the basilica to its resting place. A Swiss Guard saluted as the body was brought in via a side door after Benedict's remains were transferred in a van from the chapel of the monastery grounds where the former pontiff lived and died. His longtime secretary, Archbishop Georg Gaenswein, and a handful of consecrated laywomen who served in Benedict's household, followed the van by foot in a silent procession toward the basilica.

Marina Ferrante, 62, from Rome, arrived an hour before the doors of St. Peter's were opened, and grew emotional when she explained why she came.

Twelve hours of viewing have been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday's funeral. Credit: AP

“I think his main legacy was teaching us how to be free,” she said. “He had a special intelligence in saying what was essential in his faith and that was contagious” for other faithful.

“The thing I thought when he died was that I would like to be as free as he was.”

While the shy and bookish German churchman and theologian and the current Argentine-born pontiff had different temperaments, Ms Ferrante said there is still a "continuity" between them.

"Whoever understands the real relationship between them and Christ can see that," she added.

