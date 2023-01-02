Three people and a dog killed after fatal blaze in Perth hotel

Three people and a dog have died after a fire broke out at a hotel in Perth, Scotland, on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the New County Hotel, County Place, to reports of a blaze in the early hours.

Hotel guests and two people from neighbouring flats were evacuated as 60 firefighters attended and police set up a cordon, urging members of the public to avoid the area.

It has since been confirmed that there have been three fatalities and a dog has also reported to have died.

Jason Sharp, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Local Senior Officer for Perth, Kinross, Angus and Dundee said: “Operations Control mobilised nine fire appliances and specialist resources to the scene where over 60 firefighters were in attendance.

“Firefighters worked hard to rescue a number of casualties from the building and transferred them into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service. Tragically, three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family, friends and the wider community affected at this difficult time."

A number of people were treated for minor injuries by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and loved ones of those who have died at what is a very difficult time for everyone.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and officers are conducting a joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Local MP Pete Wishart said the fire was “simply awful news at the beginning of the year when so many people are out celebrating”.

Mr Wishart, who represents Perth and North Perthshire, added: “My thoughts are firmly with the families and friends of the victims.

“When the news broke, we all hoped that everyone would make it out and would be accounted for. This is the last thing that anybody expected.

“I know the people of Perth will be devastated by this news and would like to extend their deepest sympathies to those affected by this tragedy.

“Can I also thank the emergency services who attended the scene in such numbers.”

