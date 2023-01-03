A British couple who died in a mid-air crash between two helicopters in Australia have been named as Ron and Diane Hughes.The married couple, 65 and 57, from Merseyside were among four people killed in the incident, which occurred on the Gold Coast of Queensland state on Monday.

Diane and Ron Hughes were among four people killed in the incident. Credit: Facebook

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement: “We are supporting the family of two British nationals who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The crash occurred around 2pm local time (4am GMT) in Main Beach.

The force said that “initial investigations” indicate that the collision occurred when one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing.

One of the helicopters was able to safely land on the sandbank, with only five of its six passengers suffering minor injuries.

However, the other helicopter crashed, killing four of those inside, and leaving a further three critically injured.

Police said the other victims included the 40-year-old pilot and a 36-year-old woman from the neighbouring state of New South Wales.

