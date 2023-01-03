France's Cesar film awards ban nominees under investigation for sexual assault

Film stars convicted of or facing possible prison time for sexual assault will not be allowed to attend the Cesar film awards ceremony in France.

The awards ceremony, thought of as the French Oscars, is due to be held next month in Paris.

Ceremony bosses have said they are acting “out of respect for the victims”.

As a result, the 2023 proceedings will exclude French actor Sofiane Bennacer, who is under investigation over allegations of rape.

The actor, who had been nominated for his role in Les Amandiers (Forever Young), has denied the allegations.

Changes to the rules also apply to anyone who has been convicted of such an offence in the past.

It also comes after director Roman Polanski stepped down from presiding over the awards back in 2017, after more than 60,000 people signed a petition calling on the public to boycott the event.

Polanski, who currently lives in Paris, is wanted in the US over a historic statutory rape conviction. The 83-year-old plead guilty to having sex with a 13-year-old girl in 1977.

He went on to serve 42 days in prison after accepting a plea bargain, before fleeing the US for Britain, and later France, over fears the judge could overrule the bargain and place him back in prison.

