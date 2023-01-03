Pro driver Ken Block has died aged 55 following a snowmobile accident, his team has said.

Hoonicorn Racing confirmed the news in a statement posted on social media on Tuesday and described Block as an "icon."

The post on Instagram read: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

Block became famous for his various successes behind the wheel. Credit: PA

The accident took place in Utah’s Wasatch County, with the Sheriff’s Office stating that Block "was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him".

"He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident".

Block became famous for his various successes behind the wheel, including during the longstanding Gymkhana series of internet videos, which saw him piloting a number of high-powered and upgraded cars around inner-city challenges with jumps, slides and hairpins.

He was also the co-founder of footwear company DC Shoes.

Tributes have been flooding in since the announcement, with former Top Gear presenter James May thanking Block for "some hilarious days out".

The CEO of Ford, Jim Farley, called the rally star "an innovator, a talented driver and a marketing genius".

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Block was riding as part of a group but ‘"was alone when the accident occurred".

