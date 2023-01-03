Brazilian football icon Pelé is to be buried on Tuesday after a procession carries his body through the streets where he grew up.

A Catholic Mass was celebrated at the Vila Belmiro stadium before Pelé's casket began its journey, atop a fire engine, through the streets of Santos, Sao Paolo.

The procession started at around 1pm (GMT), inching past crowds of adoring fans. Firefighters and soldiers sat around the coffin, which was draped in a Brazilian flag.

Following the procession, Pelé will be laid to rest in a nearby 'vertical cemetery'.

Brazil’s newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in for a third term on Sunday after a comeback victory, made the trip to Vila Belmiro shortly before the coffin was removed from the stadium.

Pelé died on Thursday, aged 82, of cancer. He was the only footballer to have won three World Cups.

His funeral took place on Tuesday morning on the century-old field where he made his hometown team, Santos FC, one of Brazil’s best.

Pelé had been lying in state at the Vila Belmiro stadium since Monday, when thousands of mourners, including high school students and supreme court justices, filed past his body.

The icon's coffin, draped in the flags of Brazil and the Santos FC football club, was placed on the midfield area of pitch.

The storied 16,000-seat stadium was surrounded by mourning fans, and covered with Pelé-themed decorations inside. Fans coming out of the stadium said they’d waited three hours in line, standing under a blazing sun.

Caio Zalke, 35, an engineer, wore a Brazil shirt as he waited in line. “Pelé is the most important Brazilian of all time. He made soccer important for Brazil and he made Brazil important for the world,” he said.

Fans line up to attend the funeral of the late Brazilian soccer legend Pele at the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, Brazil

Santos FC tweeted on Monday: "As he always wanted, our eternal King Pelé says goodbye in Vila Belmiro, his home, with his people."

In the 1960s and 70s, Pelé was perhaps the world’s most famous athlete. He met presidents and queens, and in Nigeria a civil war was put on hold to watch him play. Many Brazilians credit him with putting the country on the world stage for the first time.

Rows of shirts with Pelé’s number 10 were placed behind one of the goals, waving in the city’s summer winds. A section of the stands was filling up with bouquets of flowers placed by mourners and sent by clubs and star players - Neymar and Ronaldo among them - from around the world as loudspeakers played a song named “Eu sou Pelé” (“I am Pelé”) that was recorded by the Brazilian himself.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also attended the stadium, telling ITV News that every country should name a stadium after Pelé.

"We have asked all our associations around the world to hold a minute of silence for him, but we will do more than that," Mr Infantino told ITV News.

"I want every country in the world to name one of its stadiums or football fields after Pelé, everywhere in the world, because it's important that children in 20 years, 50 years, 100 years from now remember who Pelé was."

Another fan and friend who waited in line was Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Gilmar Mendes.

“It is a very sad moment, but we are now seeing the real meaning of this legendary player to our country,” Mendes told journalists.

“My office has shirts signed by Pelé, a picture of him as a goalkeeper, also signed by him. DVDs, photos, a big collection of him.”

Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. The medical centre where he had been hospitalised said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

Pelé led Brazil to World Cup titles in 1958, 1962 and 1970 and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. Neymar tied Pelé’s record during this year’s World Cup in Qatar.