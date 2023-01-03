Who is striking when? A timeline of public sector walkouts in January 2023

The end of 2022 saw a wave of industrial unrest as staff across the transport network, NHS, Royal Mail, the civil service and the legal profession were part of a mass of workers who took strike action. The first month of 2023 is due to see similar action brought by a range of employees, including rail workers, bus drivers, teachers in Scotland, ambulance workers and nurses.

Many of the striking staff are represented by unions locked in disputes with ministers who have offered below-inflation pay offers, which have been rejected for not keeping up with spiralling living costs.

Changing working and pension conditions are among the other reasons why so many employees have joined picket lines.

Here is when different professions in the public sector are expected to strike this month:

Tuesday January 3:

Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members strike in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The union says more than 40,000 members across Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will take strike action.

Rural Payments Agency (RPA), who disburse funds for the agricultural sector, resume strike over pay.

National Highways traffic officers to begin nationwide strike.

Wednesday January 4:

More RMT strike action.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) driving examiners’ strike starts in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West.

UK-wide National Highways strike continues.

RPA staff will continue their walkout.

Thursday January 5:

Train workers at 15 operators with the Aslef union to stage a 24-hour walkout.

The DVSA strike continues in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West.

RPA staff will continue their walkout.

London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike.

Friday January 6:

National Highways workers to start first of two-day action in the East Midlands and eastern England.

The DVSA strike continues in London, South East, South Wales and South West.

RPA staff to continue their walkout.

RMT nationwide train strike continues.

Saturday January 7:

RMT nationwide train strike.

National Highways workers will continue their strike in the East Midlands and eastern England.

The DVSA strike continues in London, South East, South Wales and South West.

Sunday January 8:

Driving examiners’ strike - affecting London, South East, South Wales and South West.

Monday January 9:

Driving examiners’ strike - London, South East, South Wales and South West.

RPA staff resume their action.

Tuesday January 10:

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union will stage a national strike in primary schools, special schools and early years sites.

The DVSA strike continues in London, the South East, South Wales and the South West.

RPA staff to continue their walkout.

London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike.

Wednesday January 11:

Unison members working for five ambulance services in England will stage a fresh walkout.

The GMB union, also representing ambulance staff, has now scheduled further strike action for this date.

EIS, joined by the Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association, will stage another national strike in secondary schools and secondary special schools

RPA staff will continue their walkout.

Thursday January 12:

Workers on London’s Elizabeth line will go on strike.

London bus workers at Abellio will also stage industrial action.

RPA staff will continue their walkout.

Friday January 13

RPA staff to continue their walkout.

Monday January 16

EIS to stage a national strike for 16 consecutive days until February 2, which will see members in two local authorities strike each day.

London bus workers at Abellio to go on strike.

Wednesday January 18

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members in England will strike.

Thursday January 19

London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.

RCN members in England will continue their strike.

Monday January 23

Unison members working for five ambulance services in England will stage another walkout

Wednesday January 25

London bus workers at Abellio will go on strike.

Thursday January 26

London bus workers at Abellio will continue strike

