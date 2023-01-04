The number of patients waiting more than 12 hours in Scotland’s A&E’s has hit a record high.

There were 1,925 people who waited longer than half a day to be admitted, transferred or discharged in the week running up to Christmas.

That equates to close to 10% of the total emergency attendances in Scotland during the week ending December 25, 2022.

Royal College of Emergency Medicine’s Scottish Vice President Dr John Paul Loughrey said: "If we can’t offload an ambulance in four hours, then we can't meet our four-hour safety standard because that four hours has gone already.

"And we know that those really long delays in emergency departments are harmful to our patients.

"Everyone who works in emergency medicine in Scotland can give individual instances of patient harm caused directly by this, but we also know that there is an association in the large datasets from increased mortality as a result of, and an association with, overcrowded emergency departments."

The Scottish government set the target of 95% of patients being admitted or discharged within four hours of attending A&E. But the figure has been below 70% since May 2022.

In fact, several times last year Scotland recorded its worst ever waiting times. In the week ending December 25, 56.9% of patients were processed within four hours, but in some health boards the figure was as low as 40%.

The Scottish Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, says opposition party calls for him to resign do not help the situation.

He said: "I’m afraid the next few weeks, as we still continue to go through this winter, is going to be challenging. It’s going to be difficult.

"I would be lying if I suggested otherwise, but the Scottish government will do everything we can to at least free up some capacity in our hospitals up and down the country."

'This is the reality for emergency departments up and down Scotland; some days manageable other days at breaking point'

Warnings of issues within Scotland’s NHS have been around since the summer, but Mr Yousaf said: "I believe we took action and there’s nothing that we haven’t done that I would suggest. I think we’ve done everything we possibly can."

For those on the frontline, they are facing the brunt of the pressure.

Dr David Chung is an A&E consultant in Scotland and says it’s a struggle dealing with patients in corridors, when you're not able to treat them with the appropriate dignity.

He explained: "Anybody who’s wanting to provide good patient care is going to struggle with this.

"When you work in something like emergency medicine, you know there are going to be difficult situations.

"You’re signing up to do parts of the job and parts of life that most people would rather avoid and you sign up for that.

"But this sort of thing is not what you’ve signed up for. And therefore, it’s a struggle for a lot of us working in emergency departments as we go home or even to the car park.

"It’s a real challenge and it’s making some people really struggle with being able to manage to come to work."

Dr Chung said patient’s resilience never fails to amaze staff, but queuing ambulances and long waits for treatment are not safe standards.

Describing one particular experience, Dr Chung said: "There was a patient who was waiting in a corridor, and I came back on the shift and they were there the next day, which is a common thing throughout the country.

"I apologised to the patient and I said 'I'm really sorry to see you here again', in the nicest possible way.

"The patient then said, 'Oh, here you go son' and gave me a chocolate bar that they had.

"And of all the things that nearly broke me, that was the closest, because this poor patient is the one having to suffer.

"But then still, despite that, he was trying to support me and saying, 'I've seen you've been running around all day'."

Despite this support from patients, the consultant says drastic action is needed now from the top to ensure the situation improves.

He said: "There's a real danger that we make this the new normal. That you go into your shift and you say, 'oh, there's only three ambulances waiting, it's going to be a good shift'.

"Three-years-ago that would be a bad thing. You certainly do feel the anxiety and the fear before you start an on-call shift.

"I know there are staff out there who every now and then are becoming afraid to go to work. And that's something that we shouldn't accept as normal."

