How difficult are Rishi Sunak's promises to deliver?

The prime minister knows the secret to setting goals - make them achievable.

His five pledges today are very much that. In fact, some of them should just happen anyway.

Halve inflation

It's due to come down this year almost regardless of government policy. In fact, the Bank of England's ultimate target is to get it down from 10% to 2%.

Grow the economy

So long as the economy isn't still in recession at the end of the year the PM will probably be able to say it is growing.

Although whether GDP will actually be higher in 12 months than it is now is a different matter.

Make sure debt is falling

This is already one of the government's fiscal rules. But The Institute for Fiscal Studies think this one will be more of a challenge.

NHS waiting lists will fall

Some of them already are and the PM wants to bring more of them down but some within the NHS say this is not the right time to focus on waiting lists when there are some many problems with getting people in to A and E.

We will pass new laws to stop small boats

Passing new laws is what governments do, this should be easy. Although actually stopping the boats - as the prime minister also suggested he would do - will be much harder.

As ever, with these kind of broad brush pledges - especially economic ones - the key is in the timing of the measurement.

Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen analyses when the PM's promises could come to fruition

No 10 says the first three pledges should be judged at the end of this year.

The NHS and boats pledges may take a little longer to deliver, they think, although all should be done by the next election.

