Rishi Sunak sets out priorities and ambitions for the year ahead

Watch Rishi Sunak's first speech of the year live

Rishi Sunak has pledged to halve inflation and bring down NHS waiting lists in his first speech of 2023.

The prime minister made five promises, saying: “We will halve inflation, grow the economy, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, and stop the boats.”

Another of the prime minister's ambitions is to ensure all pupils in England study some form of maths until aged 18.

In a preview of the speech, Mr Sunak said he sees “no reason” why “we cannot rival the best education systems in the world”.

The prime minister's speech comes as the NHS is under intense pressure and is caring for more patients than ever before.

It also comes as the UK's railways have been crippled by strike action.

The government has been warned that pressure on the NHS shows little sign of relenting.

NHS

Mr Sunak said people are "understandably anxious" when faced with recent media reports of ambulances queuing up outside hospitals due to a lack of capacity.

He said he hopes to relieve pressures on the NHS by increasing the number of hospital beds by 7,000 and introducing funding to discharge more patients into community social care, thus freeing up beds.

The NHS is working "urgently" on plans for A&E and ambulances, Mr Sunak added.

Strikes

Mr Sunak called for a “reasonable dialogue” with the unions, as he promised an update on the government’s next steps.

He said: “We hugely value public sector workers like nurses. They do incredibly important work and that’s why we want a reasonable dialogue with the unions about what’s responsible and fair for our country.”

Immigration

The PM said the government will pass new laws to stop small boats. He said the new legislation will ensure that "if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed".

Crime

During the prime minister’s speech, he touched on the need to reduce crime and crack down on “career criminals”. Rishi Sunak said: “By this spring, we will have an extra 20,000 police officers patrolling the streets, answering the call for help and catching criminals. “We’ve got to stop violence against women and girls. And let’s be frank - that means men taking responsibility for creating a culture and society where women are safe in their communities and at home. "

Levelling up

Mr Sunak said he wanted to continue with the levelling-up project but that it must also involve “reinforcing people’s pride in the places they call home”. “The change we need is to do away with the idea that is it inevitable that some communities and places can never and will never get better,” the prime minister said.

To achieve this change, the government will increase investment in local areas, create jobs and "reinvigorate our high streets and town centres”, Mr Sunak pledged.