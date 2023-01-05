Flytipping: Dirty Britain? | ITV Tonight

The UK is facing an epidemic of junk in our towns and countryside. From organised criminal networks engaged in large-scale waste crime, to opportunist fly tippers, experts report that incidents of fly tipping have reached a ten year high, while campaigners say that enforcement has dropped to a ten year low.

Michelle Ackerley takes us across the country to meet those affected by fly tipping, and people using cutting edge technology and good old-fashioned sleuthing in an attempt to catch the offending parties.

We visit Neil, a boss at a local timber merchant on Wallhouse Road in Erith, South London. He says relentless fly tipping has been a problem for years. He even set up CCTV cameras, but says this hasn’t been much of a deterrent.

He shows us CCTV footage of multiple vans pulling up to the road outside his business and throwing mattresses, large kitchen appliances and mountains of rubbish onto a pile of fly tipping.

“This is absolutely brazen”, he says “because there's a sign there that says, we've got a camera. They may as well be at the council tip!”

We visit farmer William during a snowy week, where he shows us piles of fly tipping left on his land.

“We've had everything from hedgerow trimmings and tree trimmings through to builder's rubble, asbestos, glass,” he tells us. “As the farmer, we have the responsibility of clearing up this waste, but also we lost the value of the crop because we couldn't harvest it. So we had to write this area off.”

Representatives from Keep Britain Tidy, as well as councillors from across the country, tell us that fly tipping is an issue that needs more attention from the government. The problem, they say, is that the punishments for fly tippers are so inconsistent and rare that fines are just built straight into the business model.

We also meet two underwater hunters who scour the waterways regularly and show us the amount of toxic and hazardous waste that is floating just below the surface.

To combat the ever increasing problem, some people are turning to artificial intelligence or AI. We see the work of two companies using satellite imagery and computer technologies to detect flytipping; whether it’s heat mapping to show underground burning from flytips, or rubbish that is dumped in areas covered by CCTV.

But some people have taken a more physical approach. Martin Montague, who founded the fly tipping reporting app ClearWaste, has taken it upon himself to try to catch fly tippers in action. He tells us how he hid in a bush to try and record fly tippers at work in a local hot spot in London, and alleges that he was subsequently chased by them through the streets in a terrifying car chase. He also shows us the footage that he shot that evening.

In response to our documentary, a Defra spokesperson said: “We are cracking down on waste crime and taking targeted action in this area. We are reforming the licensing system, introducing mandatory digital waste tracking, investing to tackle fly tipping, and supporting people to do the right thing by disposing of their waste correctly.”

Useful Links

ClearWaste - www.clearwaste.com

Keep Britain Tidy - www.keepbritaintidy.org

Air & Space Evidence - www.space-evidence.net