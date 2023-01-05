Harry says he saw ‘red mist’ in William in latest claims ahead of book release

Play Brightcove video

Harry also discusses drug use in the latest trailer released by ITV ahead of his interview with ITV News' Tom Bradby on Sunday

Prince Harry has spoken of seeing the "red mist" in his brother during an alleged altercation, where he believes William wanted the Duke of Sussex to "hit him back".

The comments from the Duke of Sussex were taken from the latest trailer for his upcoming ITV interview with ITV News Presenter Tom Bradby.

During the clip, Harry also says he wants "reconciliation", before adding that "first there needs to be some accountability".

"The truth, supposedly, at the moment is there’s only one side to this story... but there’s two sides to every story," he said.

Harry's interview with ITV is due to be broadcast on Sunday ahead of the publication of his much anticipated memoir, Spare.

Elsewhere in the clip, Mr Bradby says "there’s a fair amount of drugs - marijuana, magic mushrooms, cocaine... that’s going to surprise people" to which Harry responds: "But important to acknowledge."

On Thursday, a number of revelations from the book were leaked into the public domain, including a claim that Harry was physically attacked by the Prince of Wales over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Further claims from Harry revealed that he killed 25 people while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, while before the King married the now Queen Consort, Camilla, Harry and William begged their father not to marry her.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have not commented.

In a separate interview with 60 Minutes, Harry tells Anderson Cooper he was "probably bigoted" before he met Meghan.

"What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate and Camilla went through," he says in a clip. "Very different circumstances but then you add in the race element which was what the British press jumped onto straight away.

"I went into this incredibly naive. I had no idea the British press was so bigoted. Hell I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan."

Mr Cooper presses if Harry believed he was bigoted before meeting his wife, to which he replied: "I don't know. Put it this way, I didn't see what I now see."

In earlier clips of his interview with Mr Bradby, Harry says he still believes in the British monarchy.

However, when asked if he would attend the coronation of his father he refused to give an answer either way.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex says "staying silent" won’t make things any better with his family.

Pressed on whether he is invading the privacy of the King and Prince William by talking about them in the book and in TV interviews, Harry says: "That would be the accusation from the people that don’t understand - or don’t want to believe - that my family have been briefing the press."

Harry: The Interview will air on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday