French makeup brand L’Oréal is launching a motorised lipstick applicator for people with limited mobility.

The handheld applicator - known as HAPTA - gives users with limited hand and arm mobility the chance to apply lipstick at home.

HAPTA's technology was originally created by research company Verily to stabilise utensils to give people with limited mobility the ability to eat independently.

The new device, which will be piloted with L’Oréal-owned Lancôme this year, is the first of its kind and the brand said it plans to expand a range of makeup applications in the future.

Janira Obregon, who features in the promotional video for HAPTA, said the new device "gives me back independence".

The 26-year-old, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at six months old, uses a wheelchair and has limited movement when using her hands and legs.

"When beauty brands develop devices like these, it's showing the disability community - or people who have difficulties - that they matter and they feel represented," Ms Obregon said in the 50-second clip.

The HAPTA device is equipped with a "magnetic attachment that allows for easy ergonomic use enabling for 360 degrees of rotation and 180 degrees of flexion," according to L’Oréal.

Users will be able to set the intended position using a 'clicking feature' to stay in position during application, and the device also has a 'lock in' setting for future use.

The device can have an hour of use out of a single charge. It takes three hours to fully recharge the battery each time, the brand added.

“Inclusivity is at the heart of our innovation and beauty tech strategy,” said Barbara Lavernos, Deputy CEO in charge of Research, Innovation and Technology at L’Oréal.

“We are dedicated and passionate to bring new technologies powering beauty services that augment and reach every individual’s ultimate desires, expectations, and unmet needs.”

The company has also revealed they will be releasing another device later this year that uses AR technology to deliver precise eyebrow shapes.

The L’Oréal Brow Magic scans the user’s face and makes recommendations for microblading, micro-shading, or filler effects.

Users will be able to select their desired eyebrow shape and thickness using an app on their phone. Credit: L’Oréal

Developed alongside tech company Prinker, the device uses 2,400 tiny nozzles to 'print' on the user's eyebrows.

A promotional video released by L’Oréal demonstrates how users will be able to select their desired eyebrow shape and thickness using an app on their phone.

The device - which resembles a small scanner or printer - is then used in a single, sweeping motion to transform the eyebrow into the desired effect "in seconds".

