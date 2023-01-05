Parents spiralling into debt to keep life-saving machines powered for children

Play Brightcove video

Some parents' only financial relief would come from paying a price none would want to pay - Martin Stew reports

Isabel Lewis is fading away before her parent’s eyes. Battens disease is attacking her nervous system causing her body and brain to shut down. She’s now blind, unable to verbally communicate and in regular pain.

Her parents want her final months to be a home surrounded by her family and love. That choice comes at a cost – not just emotionally but financially.

Her bedroom resembles an ICU. Powering the ventilators and medical machinery which keep her comfortable has contributed to the family’s electricity bill rising from £4 per day, to £17 per day.

Charity Together for Short Lives estimates that around 3,000 children are being kept alive by energy hungry ventilators. Credit: ITV News

They do receive disability allowance, but Isabel’s mum, Sophie says that doesn’t cover the cost and the family are in danger of going into debt.

"It's not something you want to talk about because your child is going to die really in essence that is what is going to happen and nothing else matters you just want to be there for them. But as time goes on the money left in the very small pot you had it just diminishes more and more and the pressures on you become greater."

The only place Isabel is now pain free is in the therapeutic hot tub in their garden paid for by fundraising. Bills are so high they’ve been forced into an agonising decision.

The therapeutic hot tub is the last place Sophie can hold her daughter but the family is struggling to keep onto of care costs. Credit: ITV News

"It will have to be turned off and that means removing that opportunity for therapy away from her and it’s the only place I see her smile now, really truly smile. I think it’s her way of saying thank you for giving me something that isn't painful."

Isabel’s isn’t an isolated case. The charity Together for Short lives estimates 3,000 kids are being kept comfortable at home on energy hungry ventilators.

Families have told Andy Fletcher that "the cost of energy is becoming a desperate situation." Credit: ITV News

"We're hearing from families on a daily basis," Chief Executive Andy Fletcher said.

"Now that the cost of energy is becoming a serious consideration and not only the cost but the choices the family are having to make. The potential debt is a really significant burden."

In Burton, three-year-old Louie Birkin has a different condition - but his parents face the same problems.

"We're running a mini hospital here” Louie’s dad told me. “You've got the Bipap machine on overnight and his feeding pump has to be constantly charged up or he can't feed.”

Their energy bill has increased from £120 a month last year to £500 per month now. When you factor in diesel for hospital visits, medical supplies and incontinence pads they say their monthly cost of his care is £1,000. They receive £350 in Disability Living Allowance.

His Mum is worried. "Are we going to have to start saying turn that off. That's a scary thought as a parent that I have to make that decision. Do I dare put the heating on because I know it's going to make my bill higher but we know we have to have that heating on."

In a statement the government said: “This government is committed to protecting the most vulnerable and we recognise families caring for children with disabilities and life-limiting conditions face extra costs.

“Households claiming Disability Living Allowance for children and other disability benefits were eligible for an extra £150 last year, which for many came on top of a further £1,200 of direct help including £400 towards energy costs over 2022/23.

“Disability benefits will be increased in line with inflation at 10.1% from April and there will be a further £150 Disability Cost of Living payment in 2023/24 on top of £900 of new Cost of Living support to those on means-tested benefits.”

For Isobel and Louie’s families they’re left with debt and guilt.

They are painfully aware that financial relief will only come when their children’s life-saving machines are switched off.

A price no parent is willing to pay.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.