Prince Harry's autobiography appears in Spanish stores ahead of publication

Prince Harry's much anticipated autobiography, Spare, has seemingly made its way onto shop shelves in Spain days before its official release.

Spare, which is due to be published on January 10, is expected to reveal a number of revelations about the Duke of Sussex and his time in the royal family.

But in an apparent blunder Harry's book has been pictured on store shelves in Spain.

The Spanish version En La Sombra, which translates as "In the Shadow", shows that Harry has dedicated his memoir "Para Meg, Archie y Lili… y, for supuesto, mi madre" - "For Meg, Archie and Lili… and, of course, my mother".

News of Harry's book being sold in Spain comes as a number of claims detailed within Spare have been leaked into the public domain.

Among the accusations made by the Duke of Sussex is that he was physically attacked by his brother, William, over Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle.

The Guardian Newspaper reported that it had obtained a leaked extract, which revealed the alleged altercation took place at his London home in 2019.

Harry further claimed that the Prince of Wales called Meghan "difficult" and "rude", he and his brother had nicknames for each other and that, after he was born, his father, King Charles III, told Diana that his son’s arrival was wonderful and that now she had given him an heir and a spare.

Spare has been pictured on store shelves in Spain. Credit: HELLO! Magazine

Buckingham Palace has not commented on any of the claims.

Before Harry's autobiography is published several interviews are due to be broadcast of the Duke of Sussex, including with ITV News broadcaster Tom Bradby.

In a teaser trailer for the interview, which will air on Sunday, Harry told Mr Bradby he wants his father and brother back.

One clip of the interview showed Harry saying: "I want a family, not an institution", while he insisted "staying silent" would not make things any better for his family.

ITV has said the interview will go into "unprecedented depth and detail" about his life in and outside the royal family.

