The Queen's death has done nothing to heal wounds between Harry and royal family

What is clear from just 50 seconds of ITV’s 90-minute interview, is that the death of Queen Elizabeth last year did nothing to heal the deep wounds following Harry and Meghan’s exit from the royal family.

If anything, the passing of his grandmother has emboldened Harry to attack, even more ferociously, the institution which his father now leads.

And by returning to his claims that he and Meghan were the victims of negative briefing from his family and senior Palace aides, Harry is clearly trying to extract some kind of response from Buckingham Palace.

In this clip at least, Harry doesn’t name names so we will have to wait for the full interview – and or the book - to see if he has decided to accuse individual members of his family, or individual royal aides, of wrongdoing.

But in sitting down for more interviews on camera - as well as publishing his memoirs worldwide – Prince Harry remains open to the criticism that he is deliberately straining family relations still further, rather than making them better.

In the previous clip released by ITV on Monday, Harry said that he wanted to “get his father back” and “have his brother back”.

Many might argue that writing books about them and giving major television interviews is exactly the wrong way to do it.

But it is also clear that this is all terrible timing for King Charles as he starts a year in which the British crown will be officially placed on his head.

