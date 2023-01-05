Thousands of mourners have gathered in St Peter's Square at the Vatican for the funeral of former Pope Benedict XVI.

Heads of state, royalty and clergy from around the world flocked to the Vatican to pay tribute to the ex-pontiff, who will be buried in a crypt beneath St Peter's Basilica.

Pope Francis is presiding over the funeral - the first time a sitting Pope has led his predecessor's funeral in over 200 years, according to the Vatican.

Scenes of the funeral mass at the Vatican. Credit: AP

The frail 95-year-old Benedict died last Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had lived since his retirement in 2013, when he became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

Authorities estimate some 100,000 will attend the funeral, higher than an original estimate of 60,000, Italian media reported, citing police security plans.

ITV News Presenter Julie Etchingham is among those in attendance.

She said Pope Francis, who has been using a wheelchair, invited the mourners to an act of confession, describing the ceremony as "sombre".

The Gospel reading from St Luke and the Lord is my Shepherd have both been read.

The Vatican has said only two nations’ official delegations - from Italy and from Benedict’s native Germany - were invited formally to the funeral, since the pope emeritus was no longer head of state.

