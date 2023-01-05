Prince Harry has made another series of damaging claims about the royal family.

A second teaser for the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming interview with ITV revealed more allegations on Thursday, while on the same day, extraordinary excerpts of his upcoming memoir, Spare, were leaked.

ITV News looks at the allegations made in Spare and the ITV interview trailers.

William physically attacked Harry

In an extract of Spare, leaked to The Guardian newspaper, Prince Harry reportedly alleged a confrontation concerning his marriage to Meghan Markle took place in 2019.

The Duke of Sussex said his brother grabbed him by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him to the floor, the paper reports. Harry further claimed William called the American actress “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive” – comments which the younger brother said parroted “the press narrative” about his wife.

Harry claimed the attack left him with a visible injury to his back.

William and Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi

When he was 20, Harry sparked widespread international outrage when he was pictured on the front of The Sun wearing a swastika armband as a Nazi soldier from the Afrika Korps.

The media storm surrounding his choice of fancy dress for a “Colonials and Natives” party was a major blow to his reputation and he has described it in his Netflix documentary as “probably one of the biggest mistakes of my life”.

But the US website Page Six reported on Thursday that, in his new explosive memoir Spare, Harry lays part of the blame on William and Kate.

He claims he called the couple to ask them whether he should chose a pilot’s uniform or a Nazi one for the fancy dress party and William and Kate said the latter, and both howled with laughter when he went home and tried it on for them.

The Duke of Sussex was the target of leaks to the press

He told CBS's 60 minutes that the leaks took place after conversations with members of the royal family about starting his new life overseas.

He tells Anderson Cooper: "Every single time I've tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife."

The duke suggests the family motto of "never complain, never explain" when dealing with the media is hollow, given, he says, complaints were effectively made through passing stories to the press.

The royal family have made no attempt to make up with the Sussexes

Harry told ITV that the royals have shown "absolutely no willingness to reconcile" with himself and Meghan Markle.The Duke of Sussex also spoke of his strained relationship with King Charles and Prince William, saying he wanted to "get his father back" and to "have his brother back".

The Duke of Sussex (right) and the Prince of Wales. Credit: PA

Charles’s delight at Diana giving birth to a “spare”

The Guardian reports that in the memoir Harry tells how, after he was born, his father supposedly told the Princess of Wales that his son’s arrival was wonderful and that now she had given him an heir and a spare, his work was done.

Harry refuses to commit to his father's coronation

In the ITV interview, Prince Harry said he still believes in the British monarchy but refuses to commit to coming to the historic coronation of his own father, the King, later this year.

“There is a lot that can happen between now and then,” Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby.

Buckingham Palace has not yet commented on any of Harry's allegations.

Harry: The Interview will air on ITV1 at 9pm on Sunday

