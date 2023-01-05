January is set to see a wave of industrial action brought by a range of employees, including rail workers, bus drivers, teachers in Scotland, ambulance workers and nurses.

Reports suggest the prime minister could announce legislation within the next couple of days to enforce minimum service levels during strikes, and making them harder to call. Rishi Sunak is said to be considering bringing in measures which could allow employers to sue trade unions and sack workers.

We explore how the reported new legislation could affect the right to strike:

What does 'minimum service' mean and what public sectors could be impacted?

The PM is poised to announce legislation to enforce "minimum service levels" in six sectors, including the health service, rail, education, fire and border security, the Times reports.

The minimum service level - which would require a proportion of union members to continue working - for each sector would have to be agreed between unions and the government, and could go to arbitration if no compromise is reached.

Union members who are told to work under the minimum service requirement but refuse could be at risk of being sacked, for breaching their contracts.

There are also likely to be tougher thresholds introduced for strikes to take place, according to reports.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said if his party won the next general election - expected to take place in 2024 - it would repeal the law.

"We'll look at what they bring forward, but if it's further restrictions, then we will repeal it," Sir Keir told journalists following a speech on Thursday.

Labour made clear that, not only would it oppose its passage through Parliament, it would also look to delete it from the statute books if elected to Downing Street.

What has the prime minister said about strikes recently?

In a major speech outlining his legislative priorities in the new year, Mr Sunak said his government’s door is always open for dialogue on strikes.

“We’re very keen on dialogue. The government’s door is always open,” he said, when asked how strikes will be resolved without paying more. “You’ll hear more from the government in the coming days about our approach,” he said, adding that people should "always behave reasonably and fairly" and that negotiations should be informed by what is "affordable" for the taxpayer. He added that “people should have the right to strike”, but said “that has to be balanced with the right of the British public to go about their lives without suffering completely undue disruption in the way we’ve seen recently. “And that’s why I have said we will introduce new legislation that restores that balance and crucially protects people’s lives as well as their livelihoods.”

How have unions reacted to reports about anti-strike legislation?

Mick Whelan, general secretary of the train driver's union Aslef, has said legislation to enforce minimum service levels during strikes could lead to longer periods of industrial action in order to have the same impact.

Mr Whelan - whose union members walked out over pensions and pay on Thursday - said unions will take the government to court if they do go ahead with such proposals, which he believes will make railways unsafe on strike days.

He told PA that there has been minimum service levels in countries all over Europe for years, but it’s never been enacted as it doesn’t work "logistically".

Mick Whelan talking to the media whilst joining Aslef members on the picket line at Euston station in London. Credit: PA

“I haven’t seen the legislation, but what I’ve garnered is that we would have to negotiate with each different company a minimum strike level," Mr Whelan said. “If say the strike minimum levels were 20%, we were told in the past that we didn’t run full railway services during the fire brigade strike and the railway was unsafe, so we’d be doing something unsafe. “Also, would we have to take more days action, to equate to the same level of effect that we have from one day now?

“Coming to the table will resolve this – threatening us with sacking or more pernicious legislation when we already have the worst trade union legislation in Europe, isn’t going to solve the issue.”

Frances O’Grady, former leader of the Trades Union Congress, said previously that “public sector workers would love to be able to deliver minimum service levels. But twelve years of Conservative cuts and mismanagement have left our public services falling apart at the seams.”

Do other countries have similar strike legislation?

The government has stressed similar legislation already exists in Western Europe, including France and Spain.

Spanish regulations have, for example, required airlines and staff to maintain a minimum service.

Last August, minimum service levels were brought in by the Ministry of Transport in Spain to combat a scheduled Ryanair cabin crew strike.

A statement from the ministry at the time said the minimum services had been established with the goal of “comparing the general interest of citizens, and in particular their mobility needs, with the right to strike of this group of workers”.

According to the local authorities law in France, a region's local representative (prefect) can "requisition any property or service, require any person necessary" to maintain public order, hygiene, tranquillity and safety.

