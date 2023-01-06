Biden marks second anniversary of Capitol riot with award ceremony for 'heroes'

Joe Biden has marked the second anniversary of the storming of the Captiol with an award ceremony to recognise those who fought to defend America's democracy.

The US president handed out a dozen medals to state and local officials, election workers and police officers.

He praised their "exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens" in upholding the results of the 2020 election and fighting back the Capitol mob.

President Biden told stories of heroism, whether in the face of the mob or Donald Trump-inspired agitators, who threatened election workers. He also used the ceremony to appeal for unity.

"You held the line that day and what was on the line was our democracy, and history will remember your names," he said.

"And history will remember your names, they’ll remember your courage, they’ll remember your bravery."

President Biden praised the individuals that were recognised at the ceremony, saying 'history will remember your names'

At least nine people who were at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, died during or after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber.

A further three Trump supporters died from what authorities said were medical emergencies.

Meanwhile, two officers, Howard Liebengood of the Capitol Police and Jeffrey Smith of the Metropolitan Police, were at the Capitol and died by suicide in the days following the attack.

President Biden honoured both during Friday's ceremony with posthumous medals.

A third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and died after engaging with the protesters.

Mr Sicknick died of natural causes, a medical examiner later determined. His parents accepted the medal on his behalf.

