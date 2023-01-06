Police name three victims who died in Perth hotel fire

Police have named three people who died following a hotel fire in Perth, Scotland, on Monday.

Sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, of Aberdeen and Keith Russell, 38, originally from Edinburgh, all died after a blaze engulfed the New County Hotel, in County Place.

Donna's dog, Joey, a three year-old King Charles spaniel, also died. Both families have asked for privacy.

Keith was described by his family as a "loving father" who will be "greatly missed".

Donna's three-year-old King Charles spaniel, Joey. Credit: Police Scotland

The incident happened just after 5am on Monday, leading to 60 firefighters attending the fire.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: "Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of those who died as well as the many people affected by this incident.

"A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

"I would like to again thank all the emergency services and partner agencies involved as well as the local community for their patience while enquiries are carried out."

