Rail firms put new offer on table for train drivers to bring an end to strikes

It’s the end of another grim day for rail passengers. The RMT has been striking and they’ll be doing the same on Saturday too - essentially putting about 80% of services out of action.

But tonight a development has emerged in the separate rail dispute involving train drivers at ASLEF.

Rail firms have put in a new offer of a 4% pay rise for 2022 and 4% for 2023. It comes with a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies before March 2024.

This seems unlikely to be accepted by ASLEF.

On Thursday, its leader Mick Whelan told me he wanted a settlement that matches inflation.

The new offer also comes with strings attached, including more flexible Sunday working and allowing fully trained managers to drive trains in periods of disruption.

It seems likely that ASLEF and its members will have issues with those terms.

Talks aimed at settling the rail strikes are due to reconvene on Monday. There have been no formal meetings since December 15, but the opposing sides in these disputes still seem very far apart.

