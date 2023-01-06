Play Brightcove video

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship reports on why the Duke of Sussex is being criticised over disclosures from his upcoming memoir

A senior Taliban leader has told Prince Harry the people he admitted to killing in Afghanistan were "not chess pieces, they were humans", as he accused the royal of "war crimes".

Anas Haqqani, a senior leader who was reportedly in a powerful Taliban faction called the Haqqani Network, responded to revelations in the Duke of Sussex's forthcoming memoir 'Spare' that he killed 25 Taliban fighters.

"Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return," Haqqani tweeted. "Among the killers of Afghans, not many have your decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes."

He added that he did not expect the International Criminal Court to "summon" Prince Harry or for human rights campaigners to "condemn" his actions, as they are "deaf and blind" to him.

"But hopefully these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity," Haqqani wrote.

Prince Harry wrote in Spare that flying six missions during his second tour of duty on the front line in 2012 to 2013 resulted in “the taking of human lives”, of which he was neither proud nor ashamed. He reportedly said in the book, which ITV News obtained a copy of, that he did not think of those he killed as people, but instead as “chess pieces” that had been taken off the board. “So, my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he wrote.

Joining criticism of the Duke of Sussex over his disclosures, Colonel Tim Collins, a retired British army colonel, criticised him for making the comments in his book, calling it “a tragic money-making scam”. He told Forces News on Friday: “Amongst his assertions is a claim that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan. “That’s not how you behave in the Army; it’s not how we think.”

Col Collins later added: “Harry has now turned against the other family, the military, that once embraced him, having trashed his birth family.”

Prince Harry making his early morning pre-flight checks in the cockpit, at Camp Bastion, southern Afghanistan, in 2012. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Lord Darroch, former national security adviser, said he “would have advised against” Harry revealing those details, while former commando Ben McBean told the prince to “shut up”.

Lord Darroch told Sky News that he “slightly” shared the security concerns military experts have raised after Prince Harry’s comments. “You have to respect all of those who fought in Afghanistan,” he said. “I went there a number of times when I was national security adviser. It’s a really tough environment, it was a really dangerous war, we lost more than 500 British servicemen. “I respect and appreciate all those who fought there. “Personally if I’d been advising the prince, I would have advised against the kind of detail that he goes into there. “But it’s out there now, and I believe it was a just war, and therefore what he has written about how he justified to himself what he was doing, I can understand and appreciate that.

Mr McBean, who lost an arm and a leg serving with the Royal Marines in Afghanistan in 2008, and was described by Harry as a “real hero” after they met at several events, tweeted: “Love you #PrinceHarry but you need to shut up!

This is not the first time Prince Harry has been criticised for disclosures about his time in the military. He was criticised in early 2013 at the end of his tour in Afghanistan when he disclosed that he had killed. The then 28-year-old told the media that he took the enemy “out of the game” and soldiers “take a life to save a life”.

Mr McBean told ITV News that he got to know Prince Harry after he went for rehabilitation a month or so after he was injured in Afghanistan.

Amid security concerns for the Prince, he said the royal "probably" shouldn't have made the Afghanistan disclosures publicly, adding he does not know what "possessed" him to do so.

"Maybe that just stays with you and who you are out there with," he said. "That was not ideal. But he has said it now, and obviously see what happens next."

In Spare - which appeared in Spanish stores ahead of its official release date on January 10 - Prince Harry also revealed how he had called a former army colleague a racist term in 2009.

He claimed he did not know it was an insult as he was isolated from the real world and “wrapped in privilege”.