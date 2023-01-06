US approves first ever vaccination for honey bees

The US has approved the world's first vaccine for honey bees, which hopes to prevent American foulbrood disease from ravaging colonies.

The vaccine, which has been developed by Dalan Animal Health, works by exposing queen bees to inactive bacteria, which enables the larvae hatched in the hive to resist infection.

By mixing the vaccine into a sweet substance that is picked up by worker bees, it is then fed to the queen bee.

She then transfers it into her ovaries - each larva that she gives birth to is then fully vaccinated.

Why is it important that bees are vaccinated against diseases?

Almost 90% of wild plants and 75% of leading global crops depend on animal pollination, according to the WWF.

And one out of every three mouthfuls of people's food depends on pollinators such as bees, the group says.

Now approved for a conditional license by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) - the vaccine will help prevent against American foulbrood (AFB).

What is American foulbrood disease?

AFB is a fatal bacterial disease of honey bee broods caused by a spore forming bacterium Paenibacillus larvae.

The spores are resistant to extreme temperatures, chemical attack and other adverse conditions that would kill most bacteria.

Bees are integral to ecosystems as it is estimated that one out of every three mouthfuls of our food depends on pollinators such as bees. Credit: PA

It makes the disease difficult to eliminate from infected colonies.

Spores can remain viable for many years on contaminated equipment, and the bacterium will germinate and reproduce when it comes back into contact with a honey bee larva.

If spores are accidently fed to a larva by nurse bees in the form of contaminated brood food - the bacteria will kill the bee larva by consuming its body tissues.

If effective, the vaccine will help stop the decline in bee populations and help them continue their critical role within ecosystems.

Chief executive officer Annette Kleiser said: “Our vaccine is a breakthrough in protecting honeybees. We are ready to change how we care for honeybees, impacting food production on a global scale”.

It comes after the US has recorded annual reductions in honey bee colonies since 2006, according to the USDA.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.