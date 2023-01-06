Given the publicity surrounding Prince Harry's book and the accidental release of copies in Spain on Thursday, you might be wondering if there is anything left to learn about Harry's life and his exit from the Royal Family.

But we do at least now know why 'Spare' was a very accurate title for his book.

Harry has explained how - from a very early age - the rivalry with his brother was intense, as it often can be for siblings.

But their rivalry was exacerbated by William being the 'heir' and Harry being the 'spare'.

Harry even claims his father joked about the role of the two boys when they were young.

It's not a great advert for growing up as a child in the institution of Monarchy.

And we learned yesterday (at least according to Harry's version of events) that William 'attacked' his brother in a fight in the kitchen of Harry and Meghan's home, Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

I never thought I'd be writing about dog bowls and broken necklaces when Harry's memoirs were published.

But sibling rivalry does not always develop into such deep resentment, hatred even, as it appears to have done here.

Harry says he saw a 'red mist' in William during an alleged altercation but says he wants 'reconciliation', while he also discusses drug use in the latest trailer released by ITV ahead of his interview with ITV News' Tom Bradby

In Harry's interview with US morning show, Good Morning America, Harry talks about William as being both his "beloved brother" and his "arch-nemesis".

This would all be perfect material for a story line in a soap opera, but we are talking here about the Royal Family - the head of which is also the Head of State in the UK as well as the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Therefore, what Harry says about his father, as Monarch, and brother, as heir to the throne, actually does matter.

Central to Harry's complaint about his family, is his claim way that palace aides - with the tacit approval of senior Royals - briefed negative stories about him and Meghan.

He made similar points in his Netflix series, but has yet to give any specific examples or stories.

And rather than respond to any of the accusations, Buckingham Palace has decided to revert to its age-old formula of 'never complain, never explain'.

There has been no response at all from either the King's office or Prince William's.

Their hope is that Harry will dish all his dirt and they will calmly go back to work.

But Harry's claims are running on news outlets and social media channels in countries around the world and none of the accusations is being challenged or refuted.

Whether the palace likes that or not, it is damaging the brand of monarchy.

Prince Harry says he wants 'reconciliation' with his family. Credit: PA

But it's hard to see how this comes to any form a resolution.

Harry claims the "ball is in their court" and wants his family to sit down an talk about it.

But given how much private information he has now revealed, you'd understand why the Royal Family might be very reluctant to meet - fearing the whole conversation may end up in a very public place.

We now know most of what is in the book, thanks to those who worked through the day to translate the Spanish version into English.

But that is not quite the end of the story.

Harry interviews have not yet aired in full.

ITV's interview on Sunday night is 90 minutes long. It will be followed by '60 Minutes' on CBS. The following day Good Morning America airs its sit down chat. And after all that? The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will round everything up on Tuesday.

Will there be anything left to say? We will see.

But claims, like the one Harry describes in a new ITV clip today (that William was consumed by "red mist" during their fight in the kitchen) will keep emerging.

It might be Harry's version of what happened but most people will agree red mist is not a great quality to have in someone who will one day be King.

"I want reconciliation", Harry told Tom Bradby in the ITV interview.

It's hard to see any circumstance in which that will happen now.