A 6-year-old student is in police custody after he shot and wounded a teacher inside a classroom in Virginia in the US on Friday.

No students were injured in the shooting at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News, police said.

The teacher, a woman in her 30s, suffered life-threatening injuries. Her condition had improved somewhat by late afternoon, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said. “We did not have a situation where someone was going around the school shooting,” Drew told reporters, later claiming that the gunshot was not an accident. Drew said the student and teacher had known each other in a classroom setting.

He said the boy had a handgun in the classroom, and investigators were trying to figure out where he obtained it.

The police chief did not provide further details about the shooting, the altercation or what happened inside the school.

“Today our students got a lesson in gun violence,” said George Parker III, Newport News schools superintendent, “and what guns can do to disrupt, not only an educational environment, but also a family, a community.”

Joselin Glover, whose son is in fourth grade, told The Virginian-Pilot newspaper she got a text from the school stating that one person was shot and another was in custody. “My heart stopped,” she said. “I was freaking out, very nervous. Just wondering if that one person was my son.”

A school shooting involving a 6-year-old is extremely rare, said James Alan Fox, a criminologist at Boston’s Northeastern University. In 2000, a 6-year-old boy fired a bullet from a .32-caliber gun inside Buell Elementary near Flint, Michigan, 60 miles from Detroit, striking 6-year-old Kayla Rolland in the neck, according to an AP article from the time. She died a half-hour later.

Virginia law does not allow 6-year-olds to be tried as adults, and a 6-year-old is too young to be committed to the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice if found guilty. A juvenile judge would have authority, though, to revoke a parent’s custody and place a child under the purview of the Department of Social Services.

Students and police gather outside of Richneck Elementary School on Friday. Credit: Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

From 2010 through to 2021, there were more than 800 school-related shootings that involved 1,149 victims.

Thirty percent of those occurred in the school building, said Fox. “There are students who killed teachers, more typically high school students,” Fox said. “I don’t know of other cases where a 6-year-old shot a teacher.”