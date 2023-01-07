Play Brightcove video

The singer shared the happy news with her 12 million followers on Instagram

Jessie J has announced she is pregnant with her first child, a year after enduring a miscarriage. The 34-year-old singer said she was “happy and terrified” to share the news, and asked fans to “please be gentle with me”. It comes just over a year after she announced news of a miscarriage in November 2021.

On Friday, Jessie J shared a video to Instagram, which included pictures of the positive pregnancy test, and shots of her growing bump.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me,” she captioned the video. “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.” Famous faces including Kelly Rowland, Paloma Faith, Michelle Visage and Stacey Solomon replied to the post, congratulating the singer. Following her miscarriage in 2021, Jessie J shared words of support for others who had experienced losing a baby.

She said that in a “heartbreaking but beautiful way” the experience had “put life into perspective” for her.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know

In an Instagram story on Saturday, she wrote that she couldn't sleep as she was thinking about the "overwhelming support and love" she felt after sharing the news.

She said: "I can't help but think about all the women and men still struggling with loss and infertility.

"It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never get pregnant to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it is all happening."

She said her mind hasn't "processed" that it's "actually happening", and said: "The anxiety in the beginning was overwhelming and I felt like I had my eyes closed just hoping it all would continue to go well."

She added: "I just am still with you and I haven't forgotten about any of it. I still want to hug anyone struggling.

"I don't take a second of this for granted and continue to pray for a safe landing of this magical baby every day.

"I know I have been blessed with the biggest gift I will ever receive and I pray more than anything you get yours. However that looks."

"Love you," she signed off.

Where to get support if you, your partner or someone you know has had a miscarriage