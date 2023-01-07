Prince Harry speaks of ‘guilt’ he felt after Diana’s death in latest ITV trailer

Play Brightcove video

Harry talks to ITV News' Tom Bradby about the aftermath of his mother's death

Prince Harry has described the guilt he felt while walking outside Kensington Palace after his mother’s death.

His mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, died in 1997 after a car crash in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris.

The Duke of Sussex, who was aged just 12 when his mother died, said he only cried once after his mother’s death – at her burial.

His latest comments were taken from a new trailer for his upcoming ITV interview with ITV News at Ten presenter Tom Bradby.

“Everyone knows where they were and what they were doing the night my mother died,” he said.

“I cried once, at the burial, and you know I go into detail about how strange it was and how actually there was some guilt that I felt, and I think William felt as well, by walking around the outside of Kensington Palace.

“There were 50,000 bouquets of flowers to our mother and there we were shaking people’s hands, smiling.”

The duke also recalls that mourners’ hands were wet with tears.

Prince Philip, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and the Prince of Wales follow Princess Diana's coffin during the procession.

He said: “We couldn’t understand why their hands were wet, but it was all the tears that they were wiping away.

“Everyone thought and felt like they knew our mum, and the two closest people to her, the two most loved people by her, were unable to show any emotion in that moment.”

In a series of clips from the duke’s ITV conversation released throughout the week, Prince Harry said he wants his father and brother back, but also said "staying silent" won’t make things any better with his family.

He also refused to commit to coming to the historic coronation of his own father, the King, later this year.

Harry's interview with ITV is due to be broadcast on Sunday ahead of the publication of his much-anticipated memoir, Spare. The interview comes at the end of a week that has seen several explosive claims emerge from the memoir, which was accidentally released early in Spain. In an extract first published by The Guardian, Harry claimed that he was physically attacked by his brother over the younger prince’s marriage to Meghan Markle. Another claim from a leaked extract sees the Duke of Sussex reportedly claim he killed 25 people while serving as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan. Harry: The Interview will be broadcast at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday