ITV News' Sam Holder attended a service at a Ukrainian cathedral in the West End of London

Thousands of Ukrainians who found sanctuary in Britain have been attending Orthodox Christmas services across the country.

Ukrainians, like Russians and Orthodox Christians in some other countries, conventionally observe Christmas on January 7.

At the Holy Family Ukrainian cathedral in London, around 1,000 new faces attended services on Saturday.

Many of the newcomers were refugees who had fled Russian aggression, while others showed up in a gesture of pride and solidarity.

The congregation spilled out the door of a London Ukrainian cathedral.

Despite the cathedral catering for the increased demand with multiple masses, the congregation spilled out of the church doors and on to the steps.

One refugee in attendance told ITV News: "This Christmas, we hope that the war will finish very soon and we will all come back together to Ukraine."

A day earlier, the Russian Orthodox Church called for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin agreed.

However, Ukrainian officials reported Russian shelling attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Saturday.

Russia’s Defence Ministry insisted that its forces along the 1,100-kilometre front line were observing the Kremlin-ordered truce, but returned fire when attacked.

Kyiv residents ventured out into a light dusting of snow to buy gifts, cakes and groceries for Christmas Eve family celebrations, hours after the ceasefire was to have started.

In a video message, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Ukrainians as “united as never before” and lamented that the conflict has forced many to abandon Christmas folk traditions that prohibit sewing and hunting.

“It is forbidden to sew and knit, but we weave camouflage nets and sew bulletproof vests, overcoming evil. Our ancestors did not go hunting in these days, but we fight so that we do not become prey and to defeat the beast,” he said.

Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, the world’s largest Orthodox denomination, led elaborate services at Moscow’s Christ the Savior Cathedral, with dozens of priests and officiants arrayed in rich vestments swinging smoking incense censers and chanting the liturgy.

Russians celebrate Orthodox Christmas.

In Serbia, observers followed traditions such as the evening burning of dried oak branches and prepared for midnight services in churches, with the main one to be led by the Patriarch, Porfirije, in Belgrade’s biggest church, St. Sava Temple.

Dozens of boys and girls marched through Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank for the annual scouts parade, playing Palestinian anthems and religious hymns on bagpipes and huge drums.

Children and priest break traditional Christmas bread to mark the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities in the Bosnian town of Banja Luka. Credit: AP

The Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, joined the faithful as they flocked the Church of the Nativity, revered by Christians as the traditional site of Jesus’s birthplace. Similar celebrations took over the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem’s walled Old City.

A Christmas mass in Dohuk, in the Kurdish region of Iraq, drew Armenian faithful from across the city.

“I congratulate all Iraqi people from all sects, from the north of the country to the south,” said Sahak Pedros, an Armenian Christian from Baghdad.