Harry’s first interview about controversial memoir airs on ITV

The Duke of Sussex’s first interview about his controversial memoir, Spare, is airing on ITV ahead of the book’s launch.

In the interview with Bradby, which is airing from 9pm on Sunday, Harry touches on his mother's death, family fallouts and more.

In a previously released trailer for the interview, Harry said he is publishing his memoirs because he does not know “how staying silent is ever going to make things better”.

The interview is the first of four broadcast appearances over the coming days, with the duke also speaking to CBS News on Sunday night, Good Morning America on Monday and Stephen Colbert on the Late Show on CBS on Wednesday morning UK time.

This week that has already seen several explosive claims emerge from the memoir, as it was accidentally released early in Spain.

Aftermath of Princess Diana’s death In his interview with ITV, Harry described the moment his father told him about the death of his mother, Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex was aged just 12 when Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris. Harry told Bradby that when writing his memoir, he took himself back to the moment when his father shared the news with him. He said: “Only now… did I really think about how many hours he'd been away. And the compassion that I have for him as a parent, having to sit with that for many, many hours, ringing up friends of his, trying to work out, ‘how the hell do I break this to my two sons?’” The Duke of Sussex added that he experienced “post-traumatic stress” from his mother’s passing. He also revealed that he asked to be shown photos of his mother at the scene of her death. “I'd heard people talking about there being photographs. By this point, I was starting to understand the involvement of the paparazzi chasing her,” he said. “And to this day, I will remain eternally grateful for [Harry's then private secretary] Jamie for showing me what he believed I needed to see, but removing the stuff that he knew I didn't need to see.”

