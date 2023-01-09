WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been denied permission to leave prison for Dame Vivienne Westwood’s funeral, according to her family.

Dame Vivienne was a strong supporter and friend of Mr Assange, who is being held in Belmarsh prison in London while he continues a lengthy fight to avoid extradition to the United States.

The fashion designer’s family said it was “deeply disappointed that we were unable to fulfil Vivienne’s wishes."

They added they are "unsurprised by the decision which is unjust and in keeping with the inhumane treatment he has received from the UK authorities up to this point.”

Supporters of Julian Assange, including Dame Vivienne Westwood, at a march in 2020 protesting against Assange’s imprisonment and extradition

“Julian has not been convicted of any crime, yet he is treated as if he is a terrorist, the only thing he is guilty of is publishing the truth,” the statement continued.

In July 2020, Dame Vivienne sounded a warning over an Assange “stitch-up” while dressed in canary yellow in a giant bird cage.

Dame Vivienne led a colourful band of protesters chanting “Free Julian Assange” outside the Old Bailey in central London.

Suspended inside the cage, she said: “Don’t extradite Assange – it’s a stitch-up.”

Dame Vivienne Westwood protesting against the US extradition of Julian Assange Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Stella Assange, whose wedding dress to the Australian was created by Dame Vivienne, paid tribute to her as a “pillar of the anti-establishment”.

“Vivienne was a Dame and a pillar of the anti-establishment. Bold, creative, thoughtful and a good friend.

"The best of Britain. She will be missed terribly by me and many others,” she posted on behalf of her husband.

The cloak worn by Pamela Anderson is the same as the one worn by Vivienne Westwood. Credit: PA

In 2019, former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson visited Mr Assange in prison wearing a grey blanket covered in what appeared to be messages describing injustice.

The cloak was the same one worn by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood when Mr Assange was arrested.

Words on the garment reportedly make references to tyranny, prison and Oliver Cromwell.

