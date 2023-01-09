Play Brightcove video

Anthony Albanese toured the remote northern parts of Western Australia state devastated by the flooding

A north-western Australian region hit by "a one-in-100-year flood" event has seen hundreds of people from communities cut off by the deluge airlifted to safety by military helicopters.

The crisis in the Kimberley region, a sparsely populated area three times the size of the UK, began last week after the severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone, caused heavy rain.

During a visit to Broome, an area lashed by torrential rain and damaging winds, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters on Monday that he had seen "massive infrastructure damage" in the Kimberley region.

"We've seen people who have lost just about everything as a result of this one in one hundred year flood," he said.

Mr Albanese - who has described the floods as "devastating" - confirmed that Australian Defence Force aircraft and personnel were being deployed to help with the relief efforts.

"As a result of the Commonwealth taking action, we now have, by the end of today (Monday), eight Australian Defence Force aircraft, three fixed wing aircraft and five helicopters available making a difference here on the ground," he said.

"By tomorrow, there will be 200 ADF (Australian Defence Force) personnel on the ground making a difference."

Food and other supplies are being flown to the communities cut off by floodwaters and damaged roads, with key infrastructure, such as highways and bridges, having been wrecked by the flooding.

Fitzroy Crossing, a town of some 1,300 people, has been among the worst hit areas across the Kimberley, which has seen around 230 people evacuated because of the flooding.

"The water is everywhere," Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson told journalists in Perth.

"People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history."

Authorities say the recovery effort could take months with the damage yet to fully reveal itself.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know