More than 100 flood alerts issued as warnings stretch across England

Flooding is expected to impact large parts of England as rain showers continue to persist at the start of the new year.

The Environment Agency, as of 2pm on Monday, had issued more than 100 flood alerts and warnings, particularly across the west and south west of the country.

Some 28 flood warnings - where flooding is expected - were made by the agency, while a further 83 alerts for a possibility of floods had been put in place.

The risk of flooding extends all the way from Devon to the Lake District.

The north of the UK is expected to experience the heaviest showers on Monday. Credit: ITV Weather

Elsewhere, some 12 flood alerts have been issued across Wales, while no warnings are currently in place for either Northern Ireland or Scotland.

Rain showers are expected to be heaviest and most frequent in the north of the UK, with wet conditions easing in the south this afternoon, according to the Met Office.

Heavy rainfall is then expected to return for most areas from Wednesday until Thursday and be accompanied by strong winds.

The first week of 2023 saw a number of regions face torrential rain showers, leading to the UK's respective environment agencies issuing a range of flood alerts and warnings.

