Wakey Wines 'banned' from TikTok after advertising Prime Energy drink for £100

Popular TikTok user Wakey Wines has been banned from the platform after advertising cans of Prime Energy for £100.

Mohammad Azar Nazir who runs the shop in Wakefield has been using social media to promote his business.

He recently jumped on the excitement surrounding Prime Energy, a drink promoted by internet celebrities KSI and Logan Paul.

The drink has seen a huge surge in demand and has become difficult to get hold of in recent days.

Some have reportedly travelled across the country, while others are said to have queued for hours.

Videos of supermarkets being swarmed by crowds emptying shelves of it have appeared online.

Several shops have marked up the price of it, seeking to make a bit extra from the excitement.

Wakey Wines took it further and began offering cans for £100.

In one of his posts he shared a video of a customer spending £1,200 on a box of cans.

The canned version of the drink has only launched in the US, with UK retailers usually only stocking the bottled version.

Nazir has posted several videos with people eager to buy the drink, with some travelling long distances to visit his shop.

After he was banned from TikTok, Nazir posted a statement on his Instagram account, claiming a "well-known influencer" has been trying to "tarnish" his business.

He said "all my videos are all for fun" and said he was making the best of a business opportunity.

He ended with "some jealous horrible people."

He had around 500,000 followers on his TikTok account when he was banned.

