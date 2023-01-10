13 killed in Peru as anti-government protests escalate

At least 13 people died in anti-government protests in Peru on Monday as people in rural areas still loyal to ousted president Pedro Castillo demanded immediate elections.

Peru's top human rights agency called for an investigation into the deaths, 12 of which took place amid clashes between security forces and protesters attempting to seize control of an airport in the city of Juliaca, near the border with Bolivia.

It was the highest death toll since the unrest began in early December after former president attempted to dissolve Congress and head off his own impeachment.

Among the 13 killed in Juliaca was a 17-year old, according to news reports.

Many protesters have resorted to using road blocks. Credit: AP

Castillo's successor, his former running mate Dina Boluarte, has supported a plan to push up to 2024 elections for president and congress originally scheduled for 2026.

She's also expressed support for judicial investigations into whether security forces acted with excessive force.

But such moves have so far failed to quell the unrest, which after a short respite around the Christmas and New Year's holidays have resumed with force in some of Peru's poorest areas, where support for Castillo's unorthodox rule had been strongest.

Nationwide, protests were reported in about 13% of Peru's provinces on Monday, many of them consisting of roadblocks making it impossible for truckers to deliver produce to market.

Pedro Castillo was ousted last month. Credit: AP

With Monday's casualties, the number of people killed in clashes with security forces climbed to 34. Hundreds more have been treated for injuries.

Boluarte's government has accused former Bolivian President Evo Morales of fueling the unrest.

On Monday, officials issued an order blocking the influential leftist leader from entering the country on national security grounds.

Authorities said eight allies of Morales - who were also banned - recently travelled to Peru to coordinate protest activity in the border region separating the two countries.

Castillo, a political novice who lived in a two-story adobe home in the Andean highlands before moving to the presidential palace, eked out a narrow victory in elections last year that rocked Peru’s political establishment and laid bare the deep divisions between residents of the vibrant capital, Lima, and the long-neglected countryside.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.