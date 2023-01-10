The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is the fastest-selling non-fiction book ever, recording figures of 400,000 copies so far across hardback, ebook and audio formats on its first day of publication, its publishers have said. Larry Finlay, managing director of Transworld Penguin Random House, said: “We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations. “As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter).”

Bookshops in the UK opened early on Tuesday as Harry’s tell-all book Spare hit the shelves – but queues initially appeared sparse following leaks ahead of the publication and early sales in Spain.

Caroline Lennon, the first customer to purchase a copy of Spare, poses as she leaves Waterstones Piccadilly, London. Credit: PA

The Duke's headline-dominating claims included accusing the Prince of Wales of physically attacking him and teasing him about his panic attacks, and saying the King put his own interests above Harry’s.

He has faced particular criticism for his revelation in Spare that he killed 25 Taliban members during the Afghanistan war. Prince Harry also shared frank admissions of drug-taking throughout his life and of losing his virginity to an older woman in a field as a teenager.

