Baby hit on head after brick thrown through bus window in Glasgow

A baby has been injured in Glasgow after a brick was thrown through a bus window.

The 15-month old child had to be rushed to hospital after the brick hit the baby on the head and glass from the broken window landed in the pram.

After being looked over at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, the baby was later discharged.

Officers are appealing for information on the January 10 incident that occurred on Battlefield Road at around 6.45pm.

Detective Inspector Darren Munogee said: “Fortunately the baby was not seriously injured but this has left her mother extremely upset and distressed.“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are appealing to anyone who saw or knows the person who threw the brick to get in touch.“In addition, anyone on the bus who has not already spoken to officers is asked to get in touch.”

Police have asked that anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 2784 of Tuesday, 10, January - or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

