Words by ITV News Producer Dan Howells

Counter-terrorism police have confirmed that they are investigating how a consignment of cargo contaminated with uranium arrived at Heathrow Airport in December.

The Sun newspaper reported that a shipment of uranium originating in Pakistan had arrived on an Oman Air flight at the end of last month.

It was found during routine screening as it was being taken to a freight shed by cargo handlers from Swissport.

Security and police sources have stressed to ITV News that the cargo contained "material that had been contaminated with a very small amount of uranium", they added that "only traces" were found, rather than this being a significant consignment of the radioactive metal.

Speaking at the London Assembly this morning, Commander Richard Smith of the Metropolian Police's Counter Terrorism Command said: "There was no threat to public health or public safety identified," adding that, "we will of course, follow every avenue to see what the background to this was and satisfy ourselves that there's no further threat."

The uranium was detected as it passed through security. Credit: PA

A spokesperson for Swissport said: “We can confirm that, upon detection of a small quantity of contaminated material, all safety and security protocols were strictly followed, and our employees remained safe throughout."

Heathrow Airport would not comment whilst the police investigation is underway. ITV News has also contacted Oman Air for a response.

The Health and Safety Executive has previously published guidance on the "many incidents" worldwide and in the UK where radioactive material has found its way into the scrap metal chain.

This can happen when decommissioned equipment from nuclear plants isn't disposed of properly, despite most countries having strict regulations in place.

The HSE has also warned of more recent examples where steel being imported into the UK has been manufactured with radioactive material melted in with the steel.

