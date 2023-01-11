Hundreds of flights in US grounded due to computer error

Hundreds of flights in the United States have been grounded after a nationwide computer error, according to US media.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the error was in their systems and technicians were working to fix the issue but wouldn't give a timeframe for how long the repairs would take.

In a statement, the FAA said: "The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now. "Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. "We will provide frequent updates as we make progress."

The FAA said its NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) system had failed.

NOTAM sends notices to pilots and other personnel about possible hazards and any changes to airport facilities while they are in the air.

