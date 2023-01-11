Police will visit 1,000 homes in the UK after identifying them as accessing illegal online streams in a major step up in anti-piracy operations.

The move comes after West Mercia Police raided a UK-based illegal streaming service that offered sports games to homes without having to pay for the certified subscription.

Police are currently prosecuting the operator but are also using the opportunity to visit the houses of their customers.Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU) Detective Chief Inspector, Gary Robinson, said: "Accessing films, TV series and live sports events from unauthorised sources is illegal, can expose consumers to risks such as data theft and malware, and can help fund organised criminal groups.

"PIPCU is pleased to support this enforcement activity, and we will continue to work with our partners to take action against those who use and supply illegal streaming services."In recent years there's been a growth in the number of apps that can be downloaded onto TV boxes like Firesticks that allow people to bypass subscription services for sports and other entertainment.

Illegal streams can be accessed on modified fire sticks, bypassing subscription services. Credit: PA

They often use wifi to transmit the programmes to the TV rather than a traditional aerial.

Police have warned using illegal services can increase users' vulnerability to fraud with their websites often containing malware.

The profits they generate can also often be used to fund serious crime.

Police have been increasingly clamping down on unauthorised streams as their popularity grows.

In 2021 two people were jailed for viewing illegal streams.

In 2019 a man was jailed for seven years for providing unauthorised streams of Premier League matches.

Last June he was ordered to pay back almost £1m or face having his sentence extended by an additional six years and eight months.

